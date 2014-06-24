PHOTOS: Wet Weather Is Causing Chaos In Melbourne

Source: Bureau of Meteorology satellite image.

Winter has come. And it’s hitting Melbourne hard. While the Snowy Mountains skifields are enjoying their first big dump of the season, with more than 50cm of snow covering the slopes, Melbourne is copping heavy rains, gale-force winds and flooding from the Yarra River as a result of a deep low pressure system in Bass Strait.

Wind gusts above 100kmh have been reported at Melbourne airport, where two truck accidents have caused traffic chaos, including one blown over at the entrance to the long term car park.

Here are some of the extraordinary images being shared on social media.

Port Phillip Bay can get nasty



Ponyfish Island bar has gone from serving drinks to being in it



Now this weather is full on. Check out the Yarra! pic.twitter.com/Kfddd1nfOl — Eureka Skydeck (@Eureka_Skydeck) June 24, 2014

Bye Ponyfish :( You were a fab bar to chunder into the river from. RT @seekwithdave: Ekkk #melbweather pic.twitter.com/SM8zZ0QKEb — Leena (@LeenaVanD) June 24, 2014

One reason while train services are delayed

This guy is responsible for the Belgrave line suspension. pic.twitter.com/LfkIlZxo4e — Metro Trains (@metrotrains) June 24, 2014

A king tide doesn’t help

Somehow I don't think any boats are getting under there today. #melbweather pic.twitter.com/tUAtWLm2Pm — Mike Dwyer (@changefactorymj) June 24, 2014

Yarra river getting close to touching the bottom of the Queens St bridge #melbweather pic.twitter.com/fnzOupns4h — Emily Kocaj (@EmilyKocaj) June 24, 2014

Port Melbourne has been expanded, literally



Brighton might be posh, but the weather isn’t well-mannered

And Frankston joins in

