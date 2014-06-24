PHOTOS: Wet Weather Is Causing Chaos In Melbourne

Simon Thomsen
Source: Bureau of Meteorology satellite image.

Winter has come. And it’s hitting Melbourne hard. While the Snowy Mountains skifields are enjoying their first big dump of the season, with more than 50cm of snow covering the slopes, Melbourne is copping heavy rains, gale-force winds and flooding from the Yarra River as a result of a deep low pressure system in Bass Strait.

Wind gusts above 100kmh have been reported at Melbourne airport, where two truck accidents have caused traffic chaos, including one blown over at the entrance to the long term car park.

Here are some of the extraordinary images being shared on social media.

Port Phillip Bay can get nasty

Ponyfish Island bar has gone from serving drinks to being in it

One reason while train services are delayed

A king tide doesn’t help

Port Melbourne has been expanded, literally

Brighton might be posh, but the weather isn’t well-mannered

And Frankston joins in

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.