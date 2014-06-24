PHOTOS: Wet Weather Is Causing Chaos In Melbourne

Winter has come. And it’s hitting Melbourne hard. While the Snowy Mountains skifields are enjoying their first big dump of the season, with more than 50cm of snow covering the slopes, Melbourne is copping heavy rains, gale-force winds and flooding from the Yarra River as a result of a deep low pressure system in Bass Strait.
Wind gusts above 100kmh have been reported at Melbourne airport, where two truck accidents have caused traffic chaos, including one blown over at the entrance to the long term car park.
Here are some of the extraordinary images being shared on social media.
Port Phillip Bay can get nasty
Mornington Pier during today's storm. Picture: Cameron McCullough from @MPNEWSGROUP #melbweather #morningtonstorm pic.twitter.com/D1iBPNgh4q
— Mornington Pen Kids (@MornPenKids) June 24, 2014
Ponyfish Island bar has gone from serving drinks to being in it
Now this weather is full on. Check out the Yarra! pic.twitter.com/Kfddd1nfOl
— Eureka Skydeck (@Eureka_Skydeck) June 24, 2014
Bye Ponyfish :( You were a fab bar to chunder into the river from. RT @seekwithdave: Ekkk #melbweather pic.twitter.com/SM8zZ0QKEb
— Leena (@LeenaVanD) June 24, 2014
Pony fish island @SBSNews #melbourne pic.twitter.com/2h0cfzssqj
— Kristina Kukolja (@KristinaKukolja) June 24, 2014
One reason while train services are delayed
This guy is responsible for the Belgrave line suspension. pic.twitter.com/LfkIlZxo4e
— Metro Trains (@metrotrains) June 24, 2014
A king tide doesn’t help
Banks of the Yarra have been breached! #melbweather pic.twitter.com/tkTBiFc5g9
— Fen (@FenstarDeLuxe) June 24, 2014
Somehow I don't think any boats are getting under there today. #melbweather pic.twitter.com/tUAtWLm2Pm
— Mike Dwyer (@changefactorymj) June 24, 2014
Yarra river getting close to touching the bottom of the Queens St bridge #melbweather pic.twitter.com/fnzOupns4h
— Emily Kocaj (@EmilyKocaj) June 24, 2014
WOAH. #Melbourne pic.twitter.com/sQZHLwHtz3
— Vernie Valentos (@vernievalentos) June 24, 2014
Port Melbourne has been expanded, literally
Lorimer St Port Melbourne.. #melbweather #douevenflood pic.twitter.com/o96TCzXnzI
— John Sharpley (@JOBBLY) June 24, 2014
Brighton might be posh, but the weather isn’t well-mannered
Damn Melbourne! Underwater Jetty at Brighton Beach #itsrainingsideways #melbourne pic.twitter.com/lk5AyWsCRH
— Jonathan Sherman (@stsherman) June 24, 2014
#Storm surge in #Melbourne RT @774melbourne: This was sent through to us from John in #Brighton #melbweather pic.twitter.com/gcJ6rVJsRm
— Flying Kangaroo (@FlynKangaroo) June 24, 2014
And Frankston joins in
Kananook Creek over flowing with the Bay via Ash Martin #frankston #melbourne #storm pic.twitter.com/hzsuYVvrby
— Ashley Leahy (@AshleyLeahy) June 24, 2014
Kananook creek entrance at Frankston! Wild weather Melbourne! #melbweather pic.twitter.com/OfWRs4HPjQ
— Jodie (@JodieJustCos) June 24, 2014
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.