10 amazing features on the $735,000 Rolls-Royce Wraith that's just arrived in Sydney

The Rolls-Royce Wraith

Rolls-Royce is on a roll.

The BMW-owned British luxury car manufacturer has just announced that it’s going to build its first ever SUV for people who like their luxury splashed with mud.

Last year it cracked 4000 car sales for the first time and is building a new tech and logistics centre in the seaside town of Bognor Regis, not far from the company’s Goodwood HQ.

For Australian fans of the marque, a new 2-door Rolls-Royce Wraith arrived in Sydney last week and Business Insider had the chance to take it for a quick spin.

If you think Rolls is a brand for geriatric fuddy-duddies, Middle East princes and Russian oligarchs, then the Wraith will change your mind.

It’s not a sport car, but it exudes confidence, with opulent, tapered lines, rather than the boxy, classical ones most equate with a Roller.

Yes, it’s a big car – and not one you want to try and squeeze between the pylons in a Westfield car park – but that room gives you plenty of space for rear seat passengers to stretch out, which isn’t typical of a two-door vehicle.

And then there’s the quiet grunt of the engine – a true iron fist in a velvet glove that’s both all torque and plenty of action. The 6.6-litre V12 delivers 624bhp and 800Nm of torque.

The first new edition Wraith to arrive in Sydney has yet to find a home, and at $735,000, on road, there aren’t too many garages it’s suited to, but if you’re keen, call Trivett in Alexandria for details – or at least a test drive.

1. It looks great inside – especially at night when the 1340 fibre optic roof ‘stars’ come out.

2. The Spirit of Ecstasy pops away when you turn the engine off – and returns when you start up.

3. There are Rolls-Royce umbrellas hidden in the door cavity.

4. The doors open backwards and close with the press of a button.

5. The navigation system tells you all you need to know.

6. When you reverse park, the system is a combo of image and sensor vectors.

7. The engine – a 6.6lt, twin turbo-charged V12 that takes you from 0-100kmh in 4.4 seconds.

8. The seat trim looks sporty rather than haughty.

9. In a digital world, the speedo and other dash data are old-school dials. One tells you how much power there is in reserve.

10. It looks great – you can have a bespoke timber veneer interior, or all leather – and some of the colours are crazy.

