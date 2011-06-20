10 Alternative Investments That Will Make You Forget All About Your Awful Portfolio

Photo: VinoFamily via Flickr

It has been a terrible 7 weeks for stocks, with the Dow finally halting its losing skid this last week.But what if you didn’t need to watch the market everyday, and could instead be assessing the quality of vineyards to make your fortune?



For investors who already have some cash, some more prestige industries like wine, classic cars, and gold coins may be the way to another million.

Check out how some of the world’s alternative investment markets have performed, and how to get in to the field.

