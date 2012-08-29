10 Agency CEOs Told Us What Their Summer Jobs Were When They Were Kids

First Job: Life Guard

Where: New York City Racquet Club

Lesson Learned: That indoor pools are gross, as well as the importance of patience when working with diverse groups of people.

Her Story: 'I had a short-lived job in NYC when I first arrived, working as a lifeguard at the NY Racquet Club. There were people of all different cultures frequenting the club pool, which was in a very minimally populated tomb where I sat by myself, marveling at the human skin and oil flotsam and jetsam floating on the hot tub surface and wondering if the chlorine gas in the air would permanently damage my lungs. Also, the fact that the pool was only 3.5 feet deep, so saving these people (thankfully) was only a matter of asking them to put their feet down. I lasted six weeks until I got a job at a design studio. I still get the willies in indoor pool situations. That experience certainly helped me learn how to hold my composure and it also was my first lesson in navigating professional relationships with vastly different cultures. In both cases, it forced me to learn patience and to take a deep breath and remind myself that everyone is coming to the table with a different experience and point of view.'