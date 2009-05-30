10 "Ridiculous" Ads That Say The Internet Is Not For Porn

In 2007, Good magazine reported the following statistics:



25% of all Web searches are porn related

12% of all Web sites are pornographic

$2.84 billion in revenue was generated from U.S. porn sites in 2006

260 new porn sites go online daily

All of which we bring up to say that the following 10 anti-Internet porn ads — BuzzFeed calls them “ridiculous” — are fighting quite the uphill battle.



We’d be remiss, of course, not to offer up the following rebuttal:



