10 "Ridiculous" Ads That Say The Internet Is Not For Porn

Nicholas Carlson

In 2007, Good magazine reported the following statistics:

  • 25% of all Web searches are porn related
  • 12% of all Web sites are pornographic
  • $2.84 billion in revenue was generated from U.S. porn sites in 2006
  • 260 new porn sites go online daily

All of which we bring up to say that the following 10 anti-Internet porn ads — BuzzFeed calls them “ridiculous” — are fighting quite the uphill battle.

We’d be remiss, of course, not to offer up the following rebuttal:

