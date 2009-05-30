10 "Ridiculous" Ads That Say The Internet Is Not For Porn

In 2007, Good magazine reported the following statistics:
- 25% of all Web searches are porn related
- 12% of all Web sites are pornographic
- $2.84 billion in revenue was generated from U.S. porn sites in 2006
- 260 new porn sites go online daily
All of which we bring up to say that the following 10 anti-Internet porn ads — BuzzFeed calls them “ridiculous” — are fighting quite the uphill battle.
We’d be remiss, of course, not to offer up the following rebuttal:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.