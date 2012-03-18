Happy St. Patrick's Day! 10 Actors You Didn't Know Were Irish

Top of the mornin’ to ya, folks!



In honour of St. Patrick’s Day, we’re taking a look at 10 actors from Irish descent. And some may surprise you.

Whether hailing from Ireland or Hollywood, each of the actors on our list are magically delicious—but no surprise considering they were born with the luck of the Irish.

OK, we’ll stop now and let you get to the good stuff.

Colin Farrell Birth place: Dublin, Ireland Age: 35 Most well known films: 'Horrible Bosses' (2011), 'Crazy Heart' (2009), 'In Bruges' (2009) for which he won a Golden Globe for Best performance by an Actor in A Comedy or Musical. Irish ancestry: A Dublin native, Farrell studied acting at the Gaiety School of Drama in Dublin. Farrell began his career in Ireland on the BBC TV show 'Ballykisangel' in 1996 and a miniseries titled 'Falling for a Dancer' in 1998. Saoirse Ronan Birth place: New York City Age: 17 Most well known films: 'The Lovely Bones' (2009). 'Atonement,' for which she was nominated for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 2007. Irish ancestry: Her father is Paul Ronan, an established Irish actor who has appeared in 'The Devil's Own' and 'Veronica Guerin.' When Saoirse was three-ears-old, the family moved to Ireland, where the actress grew up in County Carlow, Ireland. Pierce Brosnan Birth place: Navan, County Meath, Ireland Age: 58 Most well known films: 'GoldenEye' (1995) and playing James Bond in the '007' franchise. Irish ancestry: Brosnan moved from Ireland to London at 12-years-old. Today, the actor is a patron of the Irish dramatic art academy The Lir and in 1996, he even formed 'Irish Dream Team,' an LA-based production company. Daniel Day-Lewis Birth place: London, England Age: 54 Most well known films: Won a Best Actor Oscar in 2008 for 'There Will Be Blood' and 1990 for 'My Left Foot.' Nominated in 1994 for 'In The Name Of The Father' and 2003 for 'Gangs of New York.' Irish ancestry: Day Lewis has both British and Irish citizenship, the latter which he assumed in 1993 after he and his wife, Rebecca Miller, split so much time between New York and Ireland. The actor keeps a remote 50 acre country home in Ireland's mountains of County Wicklowremote. He has also been known to order a pint of Guinness. Liam Neeson Birth place: Ballymena, County Antrim, Northern Ireland Age: 59 Most well known films: 'Taken' (2008), 'Batman Begins' (2005), 'Star Wars' (1999). Nominated for an Oscar in 1994 for 'Schindler's List.' Irish ancestry: Born in Northern Ireland, Neeson attended St. Mary's Teaching College in Belfast where he originally wanted to pursue a career in education but ended up moving to Dublin after school to further his acting career instead. Neeson worked as forklift operator for Guinness, truck driver, assistant architect and an amateur boxer in Ireland before joining the Belfast Lyric Players' theatre and made his professional debut in 'The Risen People' in 1976. Today, Neeson resides in New York City with his two sons. Stuart Townsend Birth place: Howth, County Dublin, Ireland Age: 39 Most well known films: 'The League of Extraordinary Gentleman' (2003), 'About Adam' (2000). Townsend made three movies with his former girlfriend of nine years, Charlize Theron: 'Trapped' (2002), 'Head in the clouds' (2004) and 'Eon Flux' (2005). Irish ancestry: Townsend was raised Irish Catholic by his professional golfer father and model mother. The actor began his career while attending the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin and later made his professional stage debut in 1994's 'True Lines' which was a part of the Dublin Theatre Festival. Before fame, Townsend formed a theatre group with his friends in Dublin where they re-enacted a popular childrens' show. Evanna Lynch Birth place: Termonfeckin, County Louth, Ireland Age: 20 Most well known films: Played Luna Lovegood in the 'Harry Potter' series. Irish ancestry: Born into a family of six in Ireland, Lynch often acted in school plays and attended a summer school for gifted teens in Dublin. After reading the 'Harry Potter' books and becoming a fan, Lynch sent letters to author J.K. Rowling, who corresponded with Lynch during her two-year battle with anorexia at age 11 and 12. In 2006, after auditioning for the role of Luna Lovegood at an open casting call in London among 15,000 other girls, Lynch was cast in the 'Harry Potter' series at age 14. The actress made her on-screen debut in 2007's 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.' Jonathan Rhys Meyers Birth place: Dublin, Ireland Age: 34 Most well known films: 'Mission Impossible III' (2006), 'Match Point' (2005), 'Bend It Like Beckham (2002). Won an Outstanding Lead Actor Golden Globe in 2006 for his role in the CBS TV movie 'Elvis.' Irish ancestry: Born in Dublin, Rhys Meyers' family later moved to County Cork, Ireland, where his father left the family when the actor was only a year old. After being kicked out of high school, Rhys Meyers was later discovered by a casting agent, which led to his first bit role in 1994's 'A Man of No Importance.' In 2008, Rhy Meyers was crowned the best actor in Ireland for his role on 'Tudors' as part of the Irish Film and Television Awards. Peter O'Toole Birth place: Connemara, County Galway, Ireland Age: 79 Most well known films: 'Lawrence of Arabia' (1962), 'The Lion in WInter' (1968), 'My favourite Year' (1982) O'Toole has been nominated for eight Oscars. In 2008, starred as Pope Paul III on 'The Tudors.' Irish ancestry: After being born in Ireland, O'Toole was raised in England, where he still resides. From the book 'Fame and Obscurity': Though Peter O'Toole remains an uprooted Irishman by choice, he leaves London and returns to Ireland every now and then to do some drinking, to play the horses at the Punchestown racetrack outside Dublin, and to spend some solitary hours thinking. Michael Fassbender Birth place: West Germany Age: 34 Most well known films: 'Shame' (2011), 'X-Men: First Class' (2011), 'Inglorious Basterds' (2009), '300' (2006). Irish ancestry: While Fassbender's father is German, his mother is from Northern Ireland. When the actor was two-years-ols, his family moved to Killarney, Ireland, where they ran West End House, a restauarnt where his father worked as a chef. According to Fassbender's family lore, his mother is the great-great-niece of Michael Collins, an Irish leader during the War of Independence. And Fassbender is a fan of another Irishman: 'For me, Daniel Day-Lewis is in a league of his own. I think that he's amazing. And he's always been a benchmark of excellence.' You met 10 Irish actors... Now check out 10 actors who have had to drastically alter their appearances for a role>>

