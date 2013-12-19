Samsung Could Have A Giant-Screen Tablet Show Up Next Month

Korea’s ETNews reports that Samsung may be introducing a new tablet next month at the annual Consumers Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The tablet is said to have a 10.5-inch screen, which is larger than the 9.7-inch screen on the iPad Air and 10.1-inch screen on Microsoft’s Surface 2.

A few weeks ago, CNET wrote that the Samsung was working on an 8-inch and 10-inch tablet in order to compete with the iPads.

Based on recent information found in a shipping manifest, this could be the new Galaxy Tab 4. For now, its unknown how much this could cost but 2014 is shaping up to be a really busy year for Samsung.

We’ve also heard that Samsung plans to make a big push in tablets in 2014, so this could just be the start.

On top of this potential reveal, the company could be unveiling up to five new smartphones next year including the Galaxy S5. As CES approaches, more information should become available.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.