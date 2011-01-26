10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

U.S. stocks are mostly lower as investors prepare for another round of earnings. Johnson & Johnson and 3M Co are due to report later today.DuPont and Co beat expectations but Verizon’s profit fell just below Street estimates.

European markets were higher despite bank stocks coming under pressure over investor concern about the sector’s exposure to European debt overflow.

Asian stocks were also up with the Nikkei gaining more than 1% on optimism of strong company earnings.

Investors are also waiting for the November S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index to come out this morning and the State of the Union address this evening.

EARNINGS MISS: Verizon shares were down after quarterly profit and revenue were below Street expectations

SHARES DOWN: Texas Instruments had dissapointing margins and said it will increase spending despite the revenue decline

BEAT EARNINGS: Dupont sales were $7.4 billion, up 15% from the prior year

BEAT EARNINGS: Siemens beat profit forecasts due to increased demand in emerging economies

ACQUISITION: Smurfit-Stone Container is up on $3.5 billion sale of its company to competitor Rock-Tenn

CEO RETIREMENT: Shares are down on RadioShack ceo Julian Day's retirement

STOCK DROP: Volterra Semiconductor dropped in after-hours after posting 51% drop in fourth-quarter profit

EARNINGS INCREASE: CSX Corp posted 42% increase in fourth-quarter profit

STOCK DROP: Eastman Kodak slumped in late trades after patent dispute with Apple and Research in Motion

STRONG EARNINGS: LM Ericson had quarterly profits that increased by 10 times year-over-year

