10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest This Morning

Photo: Lucie Debelkova

U.S. stocks are mostly lower as investors prepare for another round of earnings. Johnson & Johnson and 3M Co are due to report later today.DuPont and Co beat expectations but Verizon’s profit fell just below Street estimates.



European markets were higher despite bank stocks coming under pressure over investor concern about the sector’s exposure to European debt overflow.

Asian stocks were also up with the Nikkei gaining more than 1% on optimism of strong company earnings.

Investors are also waiting for the November S&P Case/Shiller Home Price Index to come out this morning and the State of the Union address this evening.

