10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.We’re seeing some horrendous earnings misses, one of Apple’s most important suppliers is falling, and more…
ODD: Earnings coming Friday, but the stock is already exploding -- Ad company China MediaExpress Holdings (CCME)
ADR ALERT: Falling in Germany, falling in the U.S. pre-market -- Aixtron ADRs (AIXG, Semiconductors)
Over a million shares as of 8:29. Concerns over a DRAM shortage due to ASML's inability to meet demand? Read about it here.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Investors aren't liking the prospect of a secondary offering for Regency Energy (RGNC)
CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Juniper Networks is doing OK so far (JNPR), but they just filed a report saying they will issue new securities.
