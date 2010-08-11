10 Unusual Stocks Attracting Huge Interest In The Pre-Market Right Now

Here’s where there’s abnormally high interest in the pre-market, with the catalysts that could be driving it.We’re seeing some horrendous earnings misses, one of Apple’s most important suppliers is falling, and more…

EARNINGS MISS: Semiconductor company Cree (CREE) whiffs

FALLING ANGEL: Apple supplier ARM is losing substantial ground

ODD: Earnings coming Friday, but the stock is already exploding -- Ad company China MediaExpress Holdings (CCME)

ADR ALERT: Falling in Germany, falling in the U.S. pre-market -- Aixtron ADRs (AIXG, Semiconductors)

EARNINGS MISS: Semiconductor company Alpha & Omega (AOSL) gouged

A lot of early activity in Intel (INTC)

119,488 shares as of 8:29.

Huge activity in ASML ADRs (ASML, Semiconductors)

Over a million shares as of 8:29. Concerns over a DRAM shortage due to ASML's inability to meet demand? Read about it here.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Investors aren't liking the prospect of a secondary offering for Regency Energy (RGNC)

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Juniper Networks is doing OK so far (JNPR), but they just filed a report saying they will issue new securities.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE: Avago (AVGO) is yet another company issuing shares, and falling

EARNINGS MISS: Battery maker A123 (AONE)

