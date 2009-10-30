Morgan Stanley: Bank Excess Reserves Will Keep On Surging

Since the beginning of the financial crisis, the Federal Reserve and Obama Administration have enacted a rule of “pump it up!”



It makes sense: throw enough cash at a problem and it’ll eventually go away. Banks having liquidity is no longer an issue, but all this excess money isn’t being invested properly. It’s just sitting around, being neither lent nor borrowed.

Morgan Stanley: Why have excess reserves stayed so high? Commercial banks are likely hoarding cash as a precaution against liquidity and regulatory risk, but they also face very little demand for bank credit.

Interest on reserves compensates commercial banks for holding reserves, reducing incentives to move that cash elsewhere…for now.

Unfortunately, instead of a change of action, Morgan Stanley predicts that excess reserves will increase rather than decrease over the next year, rising from $1 trillion to $1.2 trillion “by early 2010.” So why are banks hoarding all this cash? Regulators like to keep the fear levels up:

