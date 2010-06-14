Holy Cow, We Hit The Mother Lode In Afghanistan!

It was all worth it!



The US has discovered mineral deposits worth as much as $1 trillion in Afghanistan, according to NYT, citing unnamed officials.

Evidently the war-torn country is sitting on mammoth deposits of iron ore, gold, copper, and other industrial minerals, and the hope is that one day the Afghan economy could become a major global mining centre.

One internal Pentagon memo calls the country the “Saudi Arabia of lithium” a moniker that’s previously been used to describe Bolivia, a country that’s probably one notch above Afghanistan in terms of ease of doing business.

Anyway, while the resource-thirsty world may cheer the news, we’re going to go out on a limb and guess it’s going to be a long, long, long, long, long time before we see anything come out of the ground. For now it’s just more to fight over.

