The best 1-star Amazon reviews by people that hated 2015's most successful movies

Everyone’s a critic, and nowhere is this more evident than in the Amazon reviews section.
Even the most well-respected movies, books, and albums get ripped to shreds by semi-anonymous commenters. It can be truly wonderful to behold.
Earlier this week, my colleague Alex Morrell put together a comprehensive list of the most successful movies of 2015. He ranked them based on global box-office performance, critic reviews, and fan ratings. In short, these are the films that took over the world this year.
But not everyone was a fan of these films. We combed through the one-star reviews of the 13 most successful movies of 2015, and selected the best ones.
These 13 reviews are absurd, hilarious, and often completely valid — sometimes all at once. Find them below, along with a rundown of how the movie actually did with the rest of the world:
Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
I would give it no stars but that's not an option. My girlfriend and I saw this in the theatre (both big Mad Max fans) and it was about what we expected it to be--complete garbage. Horribly underdeveloped characters. Virtually no plot. One car crash after another. Completely ridiculous stunts. And worst of all, Max is reduced to nothing more than a supporting character. Tom Hardy has the goods to play a wonderful replacement for Mel Gibson, but it seemed he was dealt a s***** hand in this debacle.
I honestly don't get why everyone thinks this is such a great film and I certainly don't understand why everyone thinks it's better than the original 3 films. But movies these days seem to stick to cater to the masses with insane gore and total mayhem, which isn't necessarily a bad thing, but I like a little bit of a story to go with it.
All in all, don't waste your time. Maybe if you catch it on a movie channel or the like but I wouldn't even recommend that. Seriously it's that bad.
Global box office sales: $375.8M
Production budget: $150M
Box office profit: $225.8M
Critic rating: 89
Fan rating: 8.2
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
Ant-Man? Really? Marvel Comics is really scrapping the bottom of the barrel. Why not Bug-Man or Man-Man? Caterpillar-Man? Sicada-Man? Empty Toilet-Paper-Roll-Man? ENOUGH is ENOUGH Marvel. Don't even TRY to come up with anymore Superhero franchises because the well has run drier than dry.
Global box office sales: $518.6M
Production budget: $130M
Box office profit: $388.6M
Critic rating: 64
Fan rating: 7.5
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
It sucks worst ending ever.
Global box office sales: $595.5M
Production budget: $160M
Box office profit: $435.5M
Critic rating: 65
Fan rating: 7.0
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
The story is mainly about the wicked step mother, Cate Blanchate (sic), a high powered star, and gets most of the attention and dialogue.
No mice save the day, the movie was didactic. Be good and forgive others. The movie is disjointed and a train-wreck.
Sucks.
Global box office sales: $542.7M
Production budget: $95M
Box office profit: $447.7M
Critic rating: 67
Fan rating: 7.1
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
Imagine Luke Skywalker receiving his Fathers lightsaber from Ben Kenobi and then immediately rushing to a pawnshop to sell it, while screaming' so long Sucker!' at Ben. That's how disrespectful the makers of this for profit only toy commercial are ... Even worse than I feared, this counterfeit, Sequel bait parody passed off as a Star Wars film. Bad Joke Luke standing on cliff being the cliff hanger end of movie.
Disney spent $4 billion to get their hands on Star Wars and $10 on the script. Just imagine what Christopher Nolan a true artist could of done with Star Wars or a bunch of other people I could name. I'm disappointed in the original cast putting money ahead of art, isn't that why we had to wait so long for a new Indiana Jones movie? Until a script came along every one was happy with? George Lucas and James Cameron waited years til technology caught up with their imagination before filming, sign of true artists more interested in Story than profit.
Star Wars 1977-2005 R.I.P.
Global box office sales: $529M
Production budget: $200M
Box office profit: $329M
Critic rating: 81
Fan rating: 8.8
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
Why opening in Mexico City? I expected more of the parade. A stunt double for everything? even walking in a mask ... The hotel room scene was pointless like advertising the car in a slow chase. It was just parts of other better movie scenes piece together. Who flies in an old Russian helicopter in M city with a 2-cent ring on? The opening credits were even weird. I didn't like a single scene. Run don't walk away from this DVD.
Global box office sales: $836.1M
Production budget: $245M
Box office profit: $591.1M
Critic rating: 60
Fan rating: 7.1
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
Absolutely hated this movie. They have run out of ideas for these movies and they know it. Almost every scene is an excuse to have characters driving or riding a BMW or plugging Dell and Microsoft products. In fact, pretty much count on the fact that if you're seeing any company's name or product prominently posed for display, it's an ad. If this is the future of movie making, I will not be going to movie theatres anymore. This movie set a precedent for ridiculous product placement.
Global box office sales: $682.3M
Production budget: $150M
Box office profit: $532.3M
Critic rating: 75
Fan rating: 7.5
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
Stupid movie Matt Damon is just jealous Ben Affleck is a better actor. Give it up Ridley and retire already. Pass!
Global box office sales: $593.8M
Production budget: $108M
Box office profit: $485.8M
Critic rating: 80
Fan rating: 8.2
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
Just think bridge to tarebithia (sic).
Do not watch this with the expectation of a happy feeling at the ending. It will leave you in a bout of mild depression as you realise the in-depth emotional struggles and conflicts this movie delves into. The transition of a young life loving child into late adolescents and the struggle of change. Not just change of moving, but the emotional and psychologic effects this has on a child. Where Joy and Sadness disappear and give way to anger, fear and disgust. The theatrical version is also a misleading title, I had expected something extra to this other than just the basic movie. Maybe a bit of extra song and dance like normal movies. But nothing.
Global box office sales: $851.6M
Production budget: $175M
Box office profit: $676.6M
Critic rating: 94
Fan rating: 8.4
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
I am sorry I did not like this movie. The first Avengers (2012) movie is better than this film. I had high hopes for this movie but I guess Director: Joss Whedon had other plans for this film. The movie is weird. This is example of when a comic book/movie franchise is used to make money. Without thinking about the fans, they just wanted to put something together. The story in The Avengers: Age of Ultron makes no sense. Quick Silver and the Scarlet Witch are Avengers characters not used well for story line. Anyone who says this movie is good is lying. D.
Global box office sales: $1.41B
Production budget: $250M
Box office profit: $1.16B
Critic rating: 66
Fan rating: 7.6
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
Out of all four, this was the worst. With all the 'funny' actors in there, I had a hard time taking this seriously. I'll just compare it to the last two Taken films. Serious movies, with light humorous overtones. The kissing scene???? People were getting eaten by dinosaurs! Indominus Rex so classified they wouldn't even tell them it had raptor DNA?!? Like that was some huge plot twist? Vincent D'onofiro's character at all?!? Don't get me wrong, I was stoked to see it. My wife and I seriously sat down and tried to watch it. 97% of the movie was painful to sit through. Please Steven Spielberg, don't let this happen again. Please don't sit on the side lines as executive producer. Please take control. Hear our pleas!!!
Global box office sales: $1.67B
Production budget: $150M
Box office profit: $1.52B
Critic rating: 59
Fan rating: 7.1
Amazon one-star reviewer says:
Wow ! what a waste of money , the only reason this did so well is because Paul Walker died ,the story line was a joke , to much unrealistic BS, for example : A highly trained assassin uses a machine gun w/grenade launcher on a bullet proof car , and cant seem to hit the car with a grenade when its only 10ft away from him , the girl jumps on to the car to escape and the assassin drives up and slams the car with his , Vin Diesel doesnt stop his car to let the prize in the car , he also slams cars with the guy while the girl hangs on the hood phhhht ! thats only 2 examples of the many in the movie .....For a guy thats supposed to be the deadliest assassin the british have to offer he sure does screw up alot ..........
Global box office sales: $1.52B
Production budget: $190M
Box office profit: $1.33B
Critic rating: 67
Fan rating: 7.3
If you loved these reviews, other outlets have looked at how classic albums or books have fared in the depths of Amazon's review vault.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.