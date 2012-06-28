This Chart Proves That The #1 Pick Is The Only Pick That Matters In The NBA Draft

Here’s a pretty cool chart of average career win shares by draft position since 1985. (“Win shares” is just a holistic advanced stat that gives you a general idea of how good a player is.)



The big takeaway: The #1 pick is crazy valuable. In the lottery era, the player picked #1 in the NBA Draft has averaged 68.6 career win shares. Players picked #2 through #10 have averaged 38.6.

It’s not just that the #1 pick is better than the #2, it’s that the #1 pick is exceptional, and exponentially more valuable than any other draft position.

Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider

As you can see, every pick between #2 and #5 is in the same tier (~47 win shares). Then there’s a weird anomaly with pick #6 (21.9 win shares). And then picks #7-10 are in the same tier (28-38 win shares).

But nothing even approaches the #1 pick.

The average difference between the #1 pick and the #2 pick is ~20 career win shares, which means the #1 pick is 41% more valuable than the #2 pick.

Here’s another chart. This one is based on win shares per 48 minutes, which makes sure that recent and not-so-recent picks are equally weighted:



Photo: Tony Manfred/Business Insider



The tiers are even more dramatic in this one. Again, picks 2-5 are roughly the same, but pick #1 is way, way more valuable.

[Note: We excluded the 2011 Draft because of the weird, lockout-shortened 2011-12 season. So the data comes from the 1985-2010 drafts]

