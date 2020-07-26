A man was shot and killed at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas after he reportedly approached a car that drove through a crowd

A man was fatally shot Saturday night at a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas, according to the Austin Police Department.

According to the APD, early reports suggest the victim was carrying a rifle when he approached a vehicle and was shot by its driver.

A witness told the Austin-American Statesman that the driver had turned down Congress Avenue, honked their car horn, drove through the crowd, and hit an orange barrel, frightening the demonstrators.

In a Facebook Live video streamed on Saturday night during the protest, a car horn can be heard shortly before eight gunshots.

The Austin Police Department said the suspect was in custody and cooperating with police.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A man was shot and killed during a Black Lives Matter protest in Austin, Texas, on Saturday night, the Austin Police Department said.

According to an APD spokesperson at a press conference early Sunday morning, police were in the area monitoring the ongoing protest when there were reports of gunshots fired around 9:52 p.m. One adult male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the local Dell Seton Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead, a police spokesperson said at a press briefing early Sunday.

The suspect was detained and was cooperating with police, the APD spokesperson said, adding that police believed there was no longer a threat to the public. Early reports suggest the victim was carrying a rifle when he approached the vehicle, police said.

The Austin Police Department did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment on Sunday morning and has not yet revealed the identity of the suspect or victim.

One witness who was attending the Saturday protest told the Austin-American Statesman that a person driving a vehicle honked their horn and sped down Congress Avenue, hitting an orange barrel and driving through the crowd, according to the report.

“There were people around the car, yelling, and people sounding like they were frightened,” the witness Michael Capochiano told the newspaper.

Then, Capochiano said, when a protester carrying a rifle approached the car, the driver pointed his gun outside the car window, fired several shots before fleeing the scene. The victim fell to the ground, he said.

As the Austin-American Statesman reported, a car horn can be heard in the background of a video streamed live to Facebook before eight gunshots can also be heard. The video then shows protestors running away from the vehicle, screaming.

Black Lives Matter protests against racism and police violence have erupted across the US since the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. While most protests have been peaceful, they have sometimes turned chaotic and even deadly.

Expanded Coverage Module: black-lives-matter-module

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.