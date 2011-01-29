One Out Of Every 4 NBA Teams Has Lost Value Under Current CBA

Photo: AP Images

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, called the Forbes NBA team valuations “meaningless and worthless.”We can only assume that Cuban hasn’t looked too closely at the numbers, because they appear to support the owners’ position for radical changes in the next Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).



Earlier today we took a look at how the average value of the NBA franchise has changed over the last 12 years. We saw that since the current CBA went into effect (2005-06), the average value of an NBA franchise has grown only 14.6%. That is a significant drop from the last five years under the previous CBA in which the average value grew by 57.2%.

If we take a closer look, we see eight out of 30 NBA teams (26.7%) have actually dropped in value under the current CBA. In the five years previous, only one team lost value, the Portland Trail Blazers.

Here are the eight teams that have bled value since 2004-05 (all data via Forbes.com)…

Ignoring the Bobcats, who were an expansion franchise in 2004-05, six of the other seven teams averaged at least 10% growth per year under the old CBA. And now, they have all lost value in the last five years. It is no wonder the NBA owners want to limit the earning power of the players.

We can also look at this list and get a good idea of which teams would be at the top of the NBA’s contraction list, should they decide to venture down that path.

Maybe nobody used Forbes’ numbers when they are going to purchase a team, as Cuban professes. (And which Forbes admits.) But it is hard to ignore that more than one-fourth of the league’s teams are worth less now than under the old CBA.

