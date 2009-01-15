1 Out Of 100 People Think They're Being Stalked

Not sure if this is paranoia due to the turbulent times or if it’s true and all the people laid off have more time on their hands to stalk…?



CBS News: An estimated 3.4 million Americans identified themselves as victims of stalking during a one-year span, according to federal crime experts who on Tuesday released the largest-ever survey of the aggravating and often terrifying phenomenon.

About half of the victims experienced at least one unwanted contact per week from a stalker, and 11 per cent had been stalked for five or more years, according to the report by the Justice Department’s Bureau of Justice Statistics. It covered a 12-month period in 2005-06.

…The researchers defined stalking as a course of conduct, directed at a specific person on at least two separate occasions, that would cause a reasonable person to feel fear. The most commonly reported types of stalking were unwanted phone calls (66 per cent), unsolicited letters or e-mail (31 per cent), or having rumours spread about the victim (36 per cent).

More than one-third of the victims reported being followed or spied upon; some said they were tracked by electronic monitoring, listening devices or video cameras.

Again not sure if this is paranoia…

But being stalked, either truly or imagined, has very real implications for one’s career:

According to the report, about 130,000 victims said they had been fired or asked to leave their job because of problems arising from the stalking. About one in eight of all employed victims lost time from work, either for fear for their safety or to pursue activities such as seeking a restraining order or testifying in court.

Hat Tip: GlassHammer

