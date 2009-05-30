1 Nuke Test Is A Security Crisis, 7 Is A Statistic

So apparently North Korea fired off another test missile. That follows a few scattered throughout the week, and of course the big underground test this past weekend, which sent tremors that could be felt all over the world.



Obviously, Kim Jung Il has learned the old saw about one death being a tragedy and 100 deaths being a statistic.

Rather than the old approach — which had the effect of rousing the world out of its slumber on the occasion of a test — they’ve just bored us all, knowing that the media is likely to move on from a story when there’s nothing “new” and that the President of the US has a lot on its plate.

