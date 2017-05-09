Here's what $1 million worth of Ford GT supercars looks like

Ford That’s at least $US2.5 million worth of GT’s there — plus the priceless number 1 race GT40 that finished second at the 1966 Le Mans.

The new Ford GT is a supercar that, in competition form, won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France in 2016, repeating history from 1966, when a much earlier Ford GT went 1-2-3.

Ford invited the media to get up-close-and-personal with the production GT, of which only 250 will be built this year. In total, 1,000 supercars will be delivered over four years.

The GT starts at $US400,000, but I have it on good authority that once the optioning process in finished some owners could be writing a $US500,000 check.

Ford brought about $US2.5 million worth of GT’s, six vehicles, to Utah for us to check out. But only three cars, which together totaled about $US1.2 million, were allowed on the track at a time.

Needless to say, the cars looked stunning.

More from Matthew DeBord:

Get the latest Ford stock price here.

Ford brought six GT production vehicles, in various paint jobs, to Utah. Oh, and the 1966 Le Mans GT40 race car -- the number 1 car that Ken Miles and Denny Hulme drove to a second-place finish in Ford's 1-2-3 podium sweep in 1966. Ford Scissor doors, we salute you. Ford We were initially allowed a nice, slow drive in formation around one of the two tracks at Utah Motorsports, home to Ford's Performance Racing School. Ford I saddled up for the first time in a GT. Ford And off we go. Ford I'm in the red car with the dual white racing stripes. Ford The scenery was spectacular. A snowstorm blew through a day before the event, but the weather was superb during our drive. Ford As you can see, we have the GT's in track mode, with their rear wings deployed. Ford It might look like we're moving fast, but we aren't. Top speed was held at 40 mph. Ford A stunning trio. That's easily something like $1.2 million worth of supercars sitting there. Ford The GTs were remarkably beautiful, but even they bowed down before the stunning views of Utah's snow-covered mountains. Ford There was still a lot of snow on the mountains. Ford And now for a special treat. Below is the new GT along with the Le Mans-winning race car version of the car (not the actual first-place finisher), the mighty GT40 from 1966. Ford

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.