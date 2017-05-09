Here's what $1 million worth of Ford GT supercars looks like

The new Ford GT is a supercar that, in competition form, won the 24 Hours of Le Mans endurance race in France in 2016, repeating history from 1966, when a much earlier Ford GT went 1-2-3.
Ford invited the media to get up-close-and-personal with the production GT, of which only 250 will be built this year. In total, 1,000 supercars will be delivered over four years.
The GT starts at $US400,000, but I have it on good authority that once the optioning process in finished some owners could be writing a $US500,000 check.
Ford brought about $US2.5 million worth of GT’s, six vehicles, to Utah for us to check out. But only three cars, which together totaled about $US1.2 million, were allowed on the track at a time.
Needless to say, the cars looked stunning.
Ford brought six GT production vehicles, in various paint jobs, to Utah. Oh, and the 1966 Le Mans GT40 race car -- the number 1 car that Ken Miles and Denny Hulme drove to a second-place finish in Ford's 1-2-3 podium sweep in 1966.
We were initially allowed a nice, slow drive in formation around one of the two tracks at Utah Motorsports, home to Ford's Performance Racing School.
The scenery was spectacular. A snowstorm blew through a day before the event, but the weather was superb during our drive.
The GTs were remarkably beautiful, but even they bowed down before the stunning views of Utah's snow-covered mountains.
