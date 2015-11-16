Check out the $1 million Jaguar villain car from James Bond's 'Spectre'

In “Spectre” — James Bond’s 24th adventure, which opened last week — the car driven by the villain got as much attention as, if not more than, 007’s iconic Aston Martin (a DB10, this time around). In the film, a villainous henchman, called “Mr. Hinx,” driving an orange Jaguar C-X75, engages in a high-speed chase with Bond’s bespoke Aston through the streets of Rome.

Although Bond’s Q-prepared Aston Martin is an absolute work of art, one can’t help but be impressed by the sexy, or possibly terrifying, Jaguar.

“The C-X75 programme represents the pinnacle of Jaguar’s engineering and design expertise,” Jaguar global brand director Adrian Hallmark said in a statement. “It is arguably the world’s fastest test-bed for the world’s most advanced technologies, combining as it does a remarkable hybrid powertrain with awe-inspiring performance.”

For most people, the Jaguar C-X75 is a stunning movie prop. But the reality is that the car has lived a short, but eventful, life filled with stunning achievement and untapped potential.

Here’s a closer look at the sleek super car.

“Spectre” is playing in US theatres.

