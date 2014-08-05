Here's What $US1 Million Buys In Housing Markets Across The US

There’s as much variety in housing markets within the 50 states as there is outside of it.
A million dollars buys something much different in New York City than it does in rural Vermont or San Francisco.
To give you a greater idea of just how much our real estate values vary around the U.S., we teamed up with Point2Homes to look at what $US1 million buys in housing markets from coast to coast.
In Edmond, Oklahoma, $US1 million gets you a 5,000-square-foot home with a pool on more than 1.5 acres.
In San Diego, California, you can get a 1,500-square-foot, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment with 2 balconies in a historical building.
In North Druid Hills, Georgia, $US1 million buys a 7,000-square-foot home close to Emory University with 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and a fountain in front.
In Reno, Nevada, $US1 million buys a 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home with multiple patios and courtyards, a large game room, and a pool.
In Strongsville, Ohio, $US1 million will get you a 6,300-square-foot Tudor-style home with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and a 2-story foyer.
In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, $US995,000 buys a 2,000-square-foot apartment with 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and walls of oversized windows.
In Los Angeles, California, $US999,000 will get you a 1,550-square-foot, 3-bedroom apartment in a doorman building that includes a pool and spa.
In Houston, Texas, $US995,000 will get you a 4,783-square-foot Colonial-style house with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, and an elevator.
In Miami, Florida, $US999,500 buys a 1,557-square-foot oceanfront condo with 2 bedrooms and two bathrooms.
In Conway, Arkansas, $US1 million will buy a 5,200-square-foot home with 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, an oversized patio, and manicured landscaping.
In Boston, Massachusetts, $US1.065 million will get a 1,097-square-foot, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment with panoramic views of Newbury street.
In Washington D.C., $US999,000 will buy a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom Victorian row home with 4 levels and 2 master bedrooms.
In Crystal Lake, Illinois, $US1 million buys a 5-bedroom home on nearly 5 acres on the north side of Crystal Lake.
In Anchorage, Alaska, $US998,800 will pay for a 4,500-square-foot home that sits on nearly 3 acres, with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.
In Brooklyn, New York, $US1.1 million can buy an 842-square-foot studio with a home office close to Brooklyn Bridge Park.
In Chicago, Illinois, $US1 million gets an 1,800-square-foot apartment with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a balcony with city and lake views.
In Woodstock, Vermont, $US1.05 million pays for a 4,832-square-foot home with 2 master suites, a wine tasting room, and a detached carriage house.
In Flower Mound, Texas, $US1 million will get a 6,300-square-foot home with a 4-car garage, storm cellar, and TV security system.
In San Francisco, California, $US999,000 will buy a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, 1,082-square-foot condo with a private balcony in Rincon Hill.
In Biloxi, Mississippi, $US 999,500 buys a 7,500-square-foot home one block from the gulf beaches, with 25 rooms and a pool.
