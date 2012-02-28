Google Will Pay You $1 Million If You Can Hack Its Web Browser

Photo: Dylan Love

Google is putting up $1 million for anyone who can crack open its web browser and become a security threat, reports Forbes.Chrome has entered an international hacking contest called Pwn2Own for the past three years and left untouched, while other brand name browsers like Safari, Internet Explorer, and Firefox fall victim to hacker attacks.



Why the huge cash prize? Google explains in a blog post that it’s asking for a detailed report of how the hacker was able to exploit the browser, which is not an official condition of the contest. That information will go into making future releases of Chrome even safer.

“Not only can we fix the bugs, but by studying the vulnerability and exploit techniques we can enhance our mitigations, automated testing, and sandboxing,” write Chrome security engineers Chris Evans and Justin Schuh.

It all goes down next week as part of the CanSecWest security conference in Vancouver.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.