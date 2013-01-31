This Outrageous Million-Dollar Car Is Targeted At Rich Chinese People

Photo: Courtesy of Dartz
China’s Year of the Snake starts on February 10, and Latvia’s coolest automaker is jumping at the chance to make some money with a ride made for the Chinese elite.The Black Snake from Dartz is a highly customised version of a Mercedes GL 63 AMG, packed with luxury features rarely seen in any kind of vehicle: leather made from ostrich and crocodile, a hood ornament covered in diamonds, exotic wood paneling, and more.
The Black Snake goes on sale in China at the end of January, for a whopping $1 million.
It's strange that the diamond-covered hood ornament (in the model's hand) from Russian jeweler Smolensk Kristall is optional: Everything in a million-dollar car should come standard.
After getting in trouble for offering leather made from whale penis a few years ago, Dartz is bringing the material back for the Black Snake, but it's not clear if it's real or fake.
The dashboard, armrests, and door paneling are made from snakewood, an exotic wood that can be sourced from South America.
Along with the Black Snake, buyers get 56 grams of Mottra caviar, delivered every month for two years.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.