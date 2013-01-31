This Outrageous Million-Dollar Car Is Targeted At Rich Chinese People

Photo: Courtesy of Dartz

China’s Year of the Snake starts on February 10, and Latvia’s coolest automaker is jumping at the chance to make some money with a ride made for the Chinese elite.The Black Snake from Dartz is a highly customised version of a Mercedes GL 63 AMG, packed with luxury features rarely seen in any kind of vehicle: leather made from ostrich and crocodile, a hood ornament covered in diamonds, exotic wood paneling, and more.



The Black Snake goes on sale in China at the end of January, for a whopping $1 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.