Here's How Much 1 Million Barrels Of Oil Really Is

Gus Lubin
boston2060

30 days after our first list of incredible things you could do with all that oil, the list gets much more incredible. It gets especially bad now that the official leak rate estimate could be as high as 60,000 barrels-a-day.

At least 1.33 million barrels has now been released into the Gulf.

Boston University’s Cutler Cleveland published a similar list on his blog and ecosalon with an index of incredible things that have equivalent energy cost to the disastrous leak. With his permission we’re going to help you visualise how much energy has been wasted.

Supply your house with power until the year 83286

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Futuristic city from robertdbrown.com

Drive a Toyota Prius to the sun and back -- 30 FOUR TIMES

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Fly Tony Hayward on a private jet from Louisiana to London -- 263,808 times

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Power all US auto traffic for 3.9 hours

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Power total world energy use for 8 minutes

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Power the country of Ghana for 20 days

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Meet yearly energy needs for 130,968 Chinese

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Meet yearly energy need for 22,890 Americans

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Generate $280,488,692 of GDP in China

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Generate $989,481,786 of GDP in America

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Provide the food energy equivalent of 4,502,768,953 peanut butter & jelly sandwiches

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Provide the energy equivalent of 212,704 acres of cornfields worth of ethanol

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Number of acres of corn needed to produce the equivalent amount of ethanol: 212,704

Power Lance Armstrong to victory in 108,273,479 Tour de France races

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Power Boston's John Hancock Tower through 2060

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Replace 448,488 tons of firewood

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Produce 471,343 tons of steel

From Professor Cutler Cleveland at The Energy Watch and ecosalon.

Don't miss...

More analysis at The Energy Watch -->

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.