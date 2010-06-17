Here's How Much 1 Million Barrels Of Oil Really Is

30 days after our first list of incredible things you could do with all that oil, the list gets much more incredible. It gets especially bad now that the official leak rate estimate could be as high as 60,000 barrels-a-day.



At least 1.33 million barrels has now been released into the Gulf.

Boston University’s Cutler Cleveland published a similar list on his blog and ecosalon with an index of incredible things that have equivalent energy cost to the disastrous leak. With his permission we’re going to help you visualise how much energy has been wasted.

