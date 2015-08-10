1 million Australians are now registered with Uber

Uber has added 10,000 new drivers this year and now has one million registered users in Australia, according to the ride share app that’s challenging the taxi industry.

The company expects to add another 10,000 drivers in the second half of 2015 which would make it one of Australia’s biggest employers.

Uber, which launched in April 2014, is fighting state governments which are demanding taxi licences and the Australian Tax Office which wants GST paid.

In a statement, Uber says its drivers have made more than 5 million trips since launching.

David Rohrsheim, general manager of Uber’s Australian and New Zealand operations, said: “Imagine what we could achieve if governments partnered with us and shared our vision to create jobs in every city.”

Uber has 4500 drivers in Victoria, 4000 in NSW and 3500 in Queensland.

