1 in 5 Australians quit their job last year, according to new NAB data - and another 25% are keen to follow suit. (Credit: Getty)

New research from NAB shows one in five Australians quit their job within the last year.

It follows questions around whether Australia’s jobs data suggests it is following the US toward a ‘Great Resignation’.

Experts suggest Australians aren’t dropping out of the workforce altogether but are seeking higher salaries with new employers.

Questions about whether ‘The Great Resignation’ has reached Australia — or will — continues, with fresh NAB data showing people are on the move.

While in the US, data has supported observed trends showing a growing subset of the population is dropping out of the workforce altogether or retiring early, analysis of the Australian workforce has painted a murkier picture.

The NAB survey of 2,000 Australians found the highest resignation rate was among unskilled workers such as parking attendants, fruit pickers, labourer assistants and cleaners.

Its data showed around 37% of the workers in these industries changed jobs.

This was followed by high levels of resignations among labourers and technology workers.

The data comes amid a wider conversation around wage rises in the country, namely whether Australian workers will see them after more than eight years of stagnant wage growth. Experts have suggested low unemployment has given workers more options in a job market that has also been squeezed by two years of closed borders.

Some economists and union leaders are confident the country’s current record-low unemployment rate could lead to a welcome boost to worker bargaining power, or that the battle for talent will help workers win pay rises by changing jobs.

In a speech on February 2, RBA Governor Philip Lowe said the central bank intended to ensure it maintained inflation in order to reach its goal of 3% unemployment this year, a factor it said could lead to wage rises.

Unemployment dropped to 4.2% in January, the lowest in Australia since the global financial crisis.

“We don’t want to see inflation too low or too high,” Lowe said.

“We will do what is necessary to maintain low and stable inflation, which is important not only in its own right but also as a precondition for a sustained period of full employment.”

Julie Rynski, business banking executive at NAB, said the mass resignation over the past 12 months had not yet translated into higher wages but rather forced companies to offer perks and improve culture in an effort to retain staff.

Data from LinkedIn suggested that in contrast to the US, where employees left the workforce altogether, Australians are moving on to new jobs at the fastest rate since the start of the pandemic.

It found six in 10 prospective job seekers said they were primarily motivated to leave because they hadn’t seen a pay rise since the start of the pandemic.

Similarly, according to NAB’s survey results, around 31% plan to move to a different or new role in a new industry or move to a different or new role in the same industry.

Just 22% however plan to move to a similar role in the same industry, and 17% move to a similar role in a new industry.