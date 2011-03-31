25% Of Twentysomethings Want To Work For Google

Photo: hotfromsiliconvalley

Google may not be the #1 company to work for on Fortune’s list, but they’re still #1 to 20-somethings.Universum polled more than 10,000 young adults about their dream employers. It asked each subject to pick five out of a list of 150 companies.



One in four subjects picked Google, nearly double the amount that chose second-runner-up, Apple.

When you’re hunting for a first job, you’re drawn to familiar companies, in particular, ones you use daily. Facebook wasn’t one of the 150 options, but it was the most frequently written-in alternative response. That’s because Facebook is as frequented by college kids as the dining hall.

Other companies that rounded out the top five were Walt Disney, US Department of State, and Amazon.

For the full list, head over to WSJ >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.