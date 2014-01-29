This Detroit Neighbourhood Is So Bad That $US1 Homes Could Be A Rip-Off

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Downtown Detroit is seeing a revitalization of sorts sparked by Dan Gilbert's $US1 billion investment in the area. Since 2010, Gilbert's investment has created an estimated 6,500 jobs in downtown, and, as a result, it's nearly impossible to find a vacant apartment as residential occupancy rates reached as high as 99.4% for the downtown area. But what about the rest of the city? You can buy a bunch of homes outside of downtown Detroit for under $US500 and some are even listed at just $US1. Problem is: these prices are incredibly misleading. The homes are in abysmal condition and there are few city services in and around these neighborhoods. Detroit realtor John Lewis took us to the Brightmoor neighbourhood to show us what these $US1 Detroit homes are really like.

