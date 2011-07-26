1-Click 'Apply With LinkedIn' Web Button Debuts

LinkedIn today introduced a feature that allows job applicants to easily apply for a new position by clicking on a Web button.



“We are going to make it easy to submit your profile for any job application on the Web with one simple click,” Jonathan Seitel, the San Francisco company’s product manager, said in a blog post.

Some 89% of U.S. companies will use social networks for recruiting, according to a new report and infographic by Jobvite.

