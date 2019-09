The smartphone market may be slowing down a bit, but there’s still room for growth.

According to Business Insider Intelligence estimates, 2014 will be the first year smartphone shipments surpass 1 billion. (It barely missed the 1 billion mark last year.)

And it’s only going to go up from there.

