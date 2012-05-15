Twitter's Buzzing With Complaints Over Botched 1-800-Flowers Mother's Day Deliveries

Photo: Flickr via whiternoise

Looks like 1-800-Flowers* didn’t learn much from the beating it took on Twitter and Facebook for botching countless Valentines’ Day deliveries earlier this year. We spotted dozens of furious tweets and Facebook postings from frustrated Mother’s Days customers over the last 24 hours, from complaints about erroneous cards to mums still waiting for bouquets to arrive.



The company is pretty transparent when it comes to complaints (plenty of others block consumer postings altogether), enlisting a trio of social media responders to intromit messages with promises to follow up. But this time around they called on a new tactic for crowd control: Cash.

Customers were offered $25 1-800-Flowers gift cards as compensation for failed deliveries, along with promises they’d be delivered by Tuesday, the 15th.

But the offer didn’t appease people who spent many times that on arrangements – and expected them to arrive Sunday.

So @1800flowers just emailed that my Mothers Day flowers won’t be delivered. Oops! “So sorry but here’s a $25 gift cert for next time!” WTF?

— Rick Slusher (@TheSlush) May 13, 2012

*UPDATE: Per spokesperson Yanique Woodall, the company will redeliver or refund purchases as well.

“This year’s Mother’s Day, as with all peak holiday seasons, we are able to help the vast majority of our customers deliver a smile for the holiday period,” Woodall said. “In addition, we believe in the use of social media; therefore, our customers will use Facebook and Twitter to contact us. As always, our goal is to help our customers express themselves perfectly to the important people in their lives.”

Check out more complaints below:

After #1800flowers florist “cancelled” my order, they delivered this floral arrangement for mums day, but I ordered.. twitter.com/clam84/status/… — Christine A Magar (@clam84) May 13, 2012

The card that came with my mother’s flowers from me. Never again 1800 flowers. #proflowersforlife twitter.com/dr_myers/statu… — Donnie Myers (@dr_myers) May 13, 2012

@1800flowers were confirmed delivered yesterday – never actually got to my mum. #HappyMothersDay on tuesday now mum (new redelivery date) — Chris Coger (@_Coger) May 13, 2012

@1800flowers ordered flowers on May 4 for mothers day and still no flowers and no help from you guys #notalone goo.gl/9I3IE — Candace Haynes (@candacehaynes) May 13, 2012

Happy National Write An Angry Yelp Review For 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Day! — Chris Murphy (@chrismurphyusa) May 13, 20127

There were at least a few happy customers: Mama and Grandma got my roses I sent from 1800flowers and loved em. That made my weekend a lot better — Jay Legan(@JL_Swish) May 13, 2012 DON’T MISS: These flower arrangements look nothing like they did on the Web >

