How 1-800-Flowers Is Taking Over Your Phone

The business that is now 1-800-Flowers has been around since 1976. It started as a single flower shop in New York City and has developed into a multi-platform retail business.



Though they were just a simple flower shop at the start, president Chris McCann and his brother, founder Jim McCann, understood the importance of staying ahead of emerging technology. They did so by investing early in technologies like tele-commerce in the 80s and the internet in the 90s.

And they’re doing the same today with mobile technology. Back in June Chris McCann joined Business insider for our Mobile Advertising Conference and told us how the company is merging the latest mobile technology with their brick-and-mortar shops to expand their $700 million business.

Watch the video below to see what he had to say.

