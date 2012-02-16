1-800-Flowers Is Taking A Beating On Twitter For Hundreds Of Botched V-Day Deliveries

Mandi Woodruff

Photo: Flick/danielmorris

The Washington Post’s Melissa Bell put it best:  “Love hath no fury like a flower customer scorned.”With messages ranging from the hilarious to the downright heartbreaking, enraged customers are flooding 1-800-Flowers’ Twitter and Facebook pages today over hundreds of botched Valentine’s Day deliveries. 

“I guess im not the only one whose boyfriend paid extra for guaranteed delivery but haven’t received a thing! #vdayfail,” tweeted Abby Graybill.

Another user, Mitch Ribar (@reebz), posted a photo of what should have been a boquet of 18 red roses but came with only 16. 

Nathan Johnson (@JohnsonBI) complained his roses “arrived decapitated” (See photo).

It seems the company’s decided social media is the best way to handle this public relations disaster, as dozens of customers have tweeted about disconnected customer service phone lines.

And if you thought your day job was rough, just be glad you’re not ‘Tene’ or ‘Rachel’, two of the pour souls the company has tasked with sending public apologies to each and every complaint that pours in. 

For now, they’re asking all complaints be sent via direct message on Twitter, with order number and the issue included. Find them @1800flowers. 

Their Facebook wall is blowing up with disgruntled complaints, too. No sign of Tene or Rachel fielding those complaints, though.

Here are more samples of angry tweets over the last few hours: 

