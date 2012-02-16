1-800-Flowers Is Taking A Beating On Twitter For Hundreds Of Botched V-Day Deliveries

Photo: Flick/danielmorris

The Washington Post’s Melissa Bell put it best: “Love hath no fury like a flower customer scorned.”With messages ranging from the hilarious to the downright heartbreaking, enraged customers are flooding 1-800-Flowers’ Twitter and Facebook pages today over hundreds of botched Valentine’s Day deliveries.



“I guess im not the only one whose boyfriend paid extra for guaranteed delivery but haven’t received a thing! #vdayfail,” tweeted Abby Graybill.

Another user, Mitch Ribar (@reebz), posted a photo of what should have been a boquet of 18 red roses but came with only 16.

Nathan Johnson (@JohnsonBI) complained his roses “arrived decapitated” (See photo).

It seems the company’s decided social media is the best way to handle this public relations disaster, as dozens of customers have tweeted about disconnected customer service phone lines.

And if you thought your day job was rough, just be glad you’re not ‘Tene’ or ‘Rachel’, two of the pour souls the company has tasked with sending public apologies to each and every complaint that pours in.

For now, they’re asking all complaints be sent via direct message on Twitter, with order number and the issue included. Find them @1800flowers.

Their Facebook wall is blowing up with disgruntled complaints, too. No sign of Tene or Rachel fielding those complaints, though.

Here are more samples of angry tweets over the last few hours:

@1800flowers very disappointed in your lack of customer service. Got a confirmation of delivery and nothing was ever delivered #flowerfail — Chris Juarez (@c_juarez) February 15, 2012

Thanks to @1800flowers for ruining my Valentine’s day. Never showed up with my husband’s bouquet. Never again will order from you — Mirelle Leguia (@mirelleguia) February 15, 2012

@1800flowers I want a letter of apology sent to my wife for failing as a business on the most important day of the year. — Marcus (@marcusk911) February 15, 2012

@1800flowers Thanks for not only providing my fiance with a bouquet that made her co-workers laugh, but that my co-workers call swamp weeds. — Joe Visconti (@MrJoebot) February 15, 2012

@1800flowers My daughter ordered flowers &even paid extra $ to make sure they arrived today.They didn’t, but her c.c. was charged quick. :( — DebraHouston (@SpookyMama) February 15, 2012

@1800flowers i guess im not the only one who’s boyfriend paid extra for guaranteed delivery but haven’t received a thing! #vdayfail — Abby Graybill (@OhDearGussy) February 15, 2012

Dear #1800Flowers I hope your prepared for the berating that i am going to unleash on you tomorrow morning for screwing up another holiday — SaiyaN (@AnDTheNNNN) February 14, 2012

MT @dhewlett: My wife just recd her special vase of dirty water w/wilted fraction of bouquet I ordered Happy Valentine’s day 1800Flowers! — Laurie Laliberte (@LaliberteLaurie) February 15, 2012

@1800flowers , thx for charging A LOT, NOT delivering the flowers, and for your automated customer service line hanging up on me — T. Kyle McGovern (@MC_govna) February 15, 2012

