​Etsy now has a country manager for Australia

​Etsy, the online market for craft goods, has appointed Paul Hoskins as country manager for Australia.

Hoskins joins Etsy from brand consultancy Interbrand, working to help digitise corporate businesses and transform their approach to brand building. He’s also worked at Symantec, ANZ and Medibank.

“I’m hungry to do something worthwhile and make a difference,” says Hoskins.

“Entrepreneurialism and creative expression is at the heart of Australia’s culture. There are makers, designers, artists and collectors of every possible kind, in every corner of the country.

Paul Hoskins. Image: Supplied.

“This enterprising creativity is exactly what Etsy is all about. Etsy was founded to help connect its creative community with potential buyers far and wide, and help them grow their businesses on their own terms.”

The local managing director of Etsy, Helen Souness, will be spending more time supporting Etsy’s newer markets in Asia.

